Yakima Police Department now Accepting New CPL Applications

YAKIMA, WA - Effective immediately, original (new) concealed pistol license (CPL) applications are being accepted.

Applicants can apply online and schedule their fingerprint appointment. They are also able to complete and schedule their fingerprint appointment in person at the department if they do not have access to a computer.

Effective next Thursday, October 1st, the Yakima Police Department (YPD) lobby will be open to provide the following limited services:

CPL applications

Electronic Home Monitoring (EHM)

Face coverings will be required and additional social distancing measures will be in place.

There are two options for obtaining an original (new) CPL:

Online 24 hour a day access: Applicants can complete application online and schedule their fingerprint appointment.

Walk-ins: Applicants will be provided a laptop to complete the application and schedule their fingerprint appointment.

Use either of the links below to connect:

https://yakimapdwa.permitium.com/ccw/start

Call 575-6200 or click https://yakimapolice.org/ for more about YPD.