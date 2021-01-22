YAKIMA, WA - Throughout the summer protesters across the nation, including in Yakima, took to the street and cried out for change. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) heard those pleas and began to review their policies on the use of force.
On September 15, 2020 YPD presented a list of reforms they wanted to make to their policies to the city council. De-escalation training for their officers, corrections staff and civilian staff were a part of those reforms.
YPD Chief Matt Murray brought in nationally recognized de-escalation instructor Ty Campbell from Call Box training to teach what he calls "Deliberate De-escalation."
"We've talked about tactics and we've talked about communication," Campbell said. "We've talked about tactics and de-escalation, but what we're talking about is actually blending the two."
In "Deliberate De-escalation" officers first learn to identify escalation. Next they learn non-escalation, which is how not to make a situation worse. Lastly, officers learn tactics to de-escalate situations. Campbell reviewed and studied YPD's policies for six months before coming to train them.
"We want to give officers the ability to be carpenters," Campbell said. "Basically Legos, now if I give you all a set of Legos and ask you to build a house none of the houses are going to look the same but they're all going to achieve the desired result."
In other efforts to reform their department, Murray said the department is going to change how they review use of force incidents by having officers change how they report use of force.
Officers will first have to explain whether their actions were legal, reasonable and appropriate to the situation. Then, they'll have to explain their attempts at de-escalation and if there wasn't time for it, they must explain why.
"I will tell you that I think we are head of the game," Murray said. "I think a lot of what's going to be required federally and by the state has already been done here and we will continue to do that."
For officers who aren't willing to take this training with an open mind or change how they approach situations. Campbell made it clear that they were not under contract and free to leave the department.
"If the direction of this agency is not going where you want it to go, you are free to take your skills and go somewhere else that's more suitable to your skill base," Campbell said. "This department is about community service, this department is about interacting with the community."
Campbell also said that this training would not completely eliminate the use of excessive force in the community, but it would help reduce those instances.
"What you can expect is that when those incidents have to occur, that they are dealt with respectfully and they're only using what they need to use," Campbell said.