YAKIMA, WA - Sophia Lesseos is at the West Valley Walmart on Nob Hill Blvd. where Yakima Police have evacuated the facility to investigating a suspicious package to determine if there is a bomb threat. 

Yakima Police have brought Military personnel into the Walmart to examine the package. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

