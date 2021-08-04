...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until noon PDT Thursday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
...THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THURSDAY...
.A compact upper level storm system will move across the region on
Thursday. As this system intersects modestly moist and unstable
air across portions of central and eastern Oregon and Washington,
scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. In
addition to the lightning threat, a few strong to severe storms
will even be possible with gusty winds and hail possible.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY
FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR640,
OR641, AND WA641...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 AM to
11 PM PDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains
of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington.
* IMPACTS...The potential for abundant lightning combined with
very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm
winds may also promote increased fire spread potential.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms with LAL's of 3 to 4.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce
wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph. Any severe storms could produce
even stronger winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can
contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can
promote extreme fire behavior.
&&