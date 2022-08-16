YAKIMA, Wash. — A memorial will be held August 17 in honor of officers who died in 2021, an annual remembrance that will include a police officer from the Yakima Police Department for the first time ever this year.
Sergeant Joe Deccio died in August 2021 after having a medical emergency and collapsing at work. A fellow officer took him to the hospital.
The Yakima Police Department will honor Deccio and other fallen officers at 6 p.m. on August 17, a change from the normal remembrance held during Police Week. In honor of Sergeant Deccio’s death, YPD moved the memorial to August this year.
Everyone really misses Deccio, according to Captain Shawn Boyle, who was a close friend of Deccio’s. He said they had a good friendship outside of work and would joke around often.
“He’s missed by the organization, especially family, and we appreciate everything he did for all of us,” said Boyle.
The memorial will also honor Deccio’s family and recognize his accomplishments at the department. You can watch the memorial online starting at 6 p.m., or in person at the West Side Church on Summitview Avenue.
