Yakima Police host first "Yakima Community Safety Book Club" Friday

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is announcing its first “Yakima Community Safety Book Club.”
The club will use a Group page on Facebook as the platform to engage in various topics related to the book and combating violent crime.
The first book is “Don’t Shoot: One Man, A Street Fellowship, and the End of Violence in Inner-City America,” by David M. Kennedy.
The book club is hosted by YPD Chief Matthew Murray, City Attorney Sara Watkins, Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic, Peter Orth of the FBI, and Tom Hanlon of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Yakima Valley Libraries has agreed to help with this effort and will obtain copies of the book in the near future.
“The book club’s focus is a collaborative mission to reduce violent crime while providing exceptional customer service,” said Murray. “The first book will prompt difficult conversations between our community leaders and community to employ the detailed strategy proven to reduce violent crime. It takes a village to combat these important issues.”
The book club Group page will go live this Friday, June 11th, on YPD’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/299769978254229
All are welcome to participate. The book club is expected to launch June 11th