Homicide Investigation
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

YAKIMA, Wash.-

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Yakima Police were called to an assault off Chestnut Ave between 6th St and 7th St. 

According YPD, when officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yakima Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this as a homicide. Officers will be collecting witness statements and footage from the area. The victim has not been identified. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.