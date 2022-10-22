YAKIMA, Wash.-
Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Yakima Police were called to an assault off Chestnut Ave between 6th St and 7th St.
According YPD, when officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Yakima Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this as a homicide. Officers will be collecting witness statements and footage from the area. The victim has not been identified.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.