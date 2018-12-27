YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a 29-year-old man died from gunshot wounds Wednesday night in the area of 700 South 9th Avenue.
YPD officers were called to the area at 10:21 p.m. Wednesday night to check on a shots fired call. They found the gunshot victim unconscious with multiple bullet wounds. Medical personnel were unable to revive him and he died at the scene.
Witness reports indicate that a silver or gray compact vehicle with dark-tinted windows and silver rims drove south in the alley, fired several shots at the victim, and continued south in the alley. No suspects were found. Detectives arrived to process the scene.
The case is actively being investigated.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded for free at p3intel.com/.