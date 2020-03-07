Yakima police investigating homicide

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima police are working to find who is responsible for shooting and killing a woman who was left for dead this morning.
Around 9:30, they say they were called to a report of shots being fired at the 1100 block of Folsom Avenue.
When they got there, they found a 31 year-old woman in an alley who had suffered a gun shot wound to the upper chest.
Medics tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful.
Yakima police needs your help in leading them to any information about this case. If you have any, please give the Yakima Police Department a call.