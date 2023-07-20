YAKIMA, Wash.-- A man was shot near the 1600 Block of East Race Street Thursday afternoon.
According to Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department, police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Race Street is closed at 15th Street, according to our NonStop Local KNDO reporter on scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
