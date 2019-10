YAKIMA, WA - TheĀ Yakima Police Department and the Violent Offender Task Force are asking for the public's help in finding 36-year-old Justin Ortega.

Ortega has a warrant out for his arrest for numerous felony charges of crimes against children. If you see him, do not approach him; he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Call 9-1-1 and/or Yakima County Crime Stoppers if you have any information about Ortega's whereabouts.