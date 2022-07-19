Yakima Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

YAKIMA, Wash. - 

The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old. 

YPD says in a Twitter post the girl, Baylee, ran away sometime at night on Sunday, July 17. 

According to YPD, Baylee was last seen at her home in the area of Garfield Elementary. 

If you see Baylee or might know where she is, call 911. 

