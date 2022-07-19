Yakima Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old.
YPD says in a Twitter post the girl, Baylee, ran away sometime at night on Sunday, July 17.
RUNAWAY JUVENILE— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) July 18, 2022
YPD is asking for the public's help searching for a 14 yr. old runaway, Baylee. Baylee was last seen last night 7/17/22, at her home in the area of Garfield Elementary.
Please call 911 if you see her or know where she might be. pic.twitter.com/W2c0rgNDi1
According to YPD, Baylee was last seen at her home in the area of Garfield Elementary.
If you see Baylee or might know where she is, call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.