Yakima Police looking for missing woman

YAKIMA, WA - Police are looking for a missing woman out of Yakima.
Officers say 33-year-old Rosario Mercado has been missing since July.
She is 5'7 and is and approximately 185 pounds.
If you have seen her or have any information, call the police.
