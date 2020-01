YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway, 14-year-old Jazmine Swartout.

Jazmine is about 5'05" and weighs 115 lbs. She was last seen on Dec. 28, 2019 in Yakima.

Jazmine's guardian is concerned that Jazmine is without important prescription medication.

Contact the Yakima Police Department at (509)575-6200 (or 9-1-1 outside of business hours) if you know of Jazmine's whereabouts.