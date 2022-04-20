YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Yakima Police Department has confirmed an armed robbery at the Baskin-Robbins on South 1st Street.
It is reported that an armed black man wearing all black stole all the money in the till. The gun was not shot and there were no injuries.
YPD received video from Baskin-Robbins, but it is reported the image is hard to make out. There is only one suspect at this time, police are still looking for the man.
The nearby community center Henry Beauchamp Community Center was temporarily on lockdown but is now back open.
YPD said there is no public threat at this time.
