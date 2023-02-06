Yakima police near second year of Project Guardian program

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is approaching its second year since starting Project Guardian, a program where police receive photos and details about special needs individuals before contact is made. This way, officers can be aware of behaviors to look out for and understand, before anyone with special needs has to contact their family or care team.
Through Project Guardian, family members of people with special needs can upload photos, behavioral details and thorough information to assist police in any future incidents. The database is confidential and totally free and voluntary for families. According to YPD, participants can also put vinyl stickers on their home or car, alerting first responders that a special needs individual is involved and “atypical behaviors” may occur.
“Police often don’t know whether or not individuals they encounter have special needs because there aren’t any telltale physical signs,” said YPD. “Flashing lights on an emergency vehicle, for example, might cause a person with special needs to become frightened and act out. Officers may not understand why some individuals with special needs will not make eye contact with them, keep their fists clenched, or flap their hands. What may seem like a simple interaction with police could be a very traumatic situation for a person with special needs and confusing to officers.”
