Yakima Police need your help to identify a body that was found in a vacant lot

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department (YPD) need the communities help to identify a body that was found in a vacant lot.
YPD received a call Sunday evening to investigate a deceased man near the 4400 block of Alpine Way. Police say there is no indication of foul play in the individual’s death, but he remains unidentified.
The following is a description of the subject:
- Hispanic or Native American descent
- shoulder length black hair with receding hair line
- missing one or more front top teeth
- about 5’ tall and 120 pounds
The man was wearing black jeans, a black belt with Louis Vuitton “LV” belt buckle, and brown cowboy style boots. He also has no tattoos or scars for comparison value.
The Investigations Division is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying this individual. If this description sounds familiar or you know who this individual might be please contact the Investigations Division at 509-575-6200.