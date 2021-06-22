Yakima police release a "Murder Map" displaying all murders in Yakima from 2020 to now

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department have release and interactive dashboard for all the murders recorded within the city from the year 2010 to today.
The interactive dashboard breaks down the location of the crimes and the type of crimes it was related to. This includes the percentage of solved versus unsolved murders.
The dashboard states the Yakima Police Department clears 68.7% of the murders committed. The national average for murder clearance is 61.4%.
To visit the interactive map, click here.