YAKIMA, WA-
On Saturday, September 4th at about 11:00 pm, patrol officers from the Yakima Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of North First Street for a report of an assault between two men, both of whom were experiencing homelessness.
YPD says one of the men involved in the incident, a 58-year-old, was stabbed in the chest and cut on his shoulder. He was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries shortly after midnight.
According to YPD, The other man involved in the incident, 20-year-old, was arrested at the scene and admitted to his involvement in the assault but he denied stabbing the victim. A security camera at a nearby business got the stabbing on video.
Detectives from the YPD’s Criminal Investigation Division were also on scene to investigate the homicide.
The 20-year-old was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail on a charge of 2nd degree murder. His name cannot be released until he makes his first court appearance,
The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin has been notified. An autopsy will be scheduled as soon as possible.