YAKIMA, Wash.- The 5th Annual Rainbow Prom has been announced by Yakima Pride for May 27th. The event is open all LGBTQ+ youth.
"For many teens, the prom is the epitome of their high school experience," said Yakima Pride in an Instagram post. "But for students who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer, it can be a challenge to feel like they belong. Yakima Pride decided to start a new annual tradition called "The Rainbow Prom," where attending LGBTQ+ youth are welcome and safe to be fully themselves."
La Château's Ballroom in Yakima will host the event from 6 to 10 p.m. The dance is open for anyone from 14 to 18 years old, but those under 18 will need a parent or guardian liability release form and those over 18 will need a valid state or school ID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.