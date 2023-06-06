YAKIMA, Wash.- The LGBTQ+ community will be celebrated with the 2023 Yakima Pride Festival and Parade on June 10.
The festivities start at 16th Avenue and Yakima Avenue with the parade that will end at Naches Avenue. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Naches Parkway between the Seasons Performance Hall and the Yakima Pride Office.
The parade will end by crossing the Community Rainbow Crosswalks at Pendelton Way and Naches Avenue.
Throughout the festival, musicians, drag performers and other artists will take the stage to share their craft with attendees.
Yakima Pride will feature a 135-foot-long pride flag to carry down Yakima Avenue, after doing so for the first time in 2022.
This year's event will the fourth put on by the foundation after beginning in 2018.
"Whether you are a returning guest or coming for the first time, this event promises to be a celebration of love, joy, and unity," reads Yakima Pride's website.
Volunteers are still needed to help at the festival. An orientation meeting is scheduled for May 7 at 5 p.m. at the Yakima Pride Office.
