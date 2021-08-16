YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Pride festival is looking for participants to help carry the massive pride flag barrowed by Seattle Pridefest, in the parade this Saturday.
The parade starts at 10 Saturday morning on south 16th street and west Yakima Avenue, and if you want to help just show up, there's no need to sign up anywhere.
"We're encouraging walking groups, anyone who is not part of any official group or corporation that's not participating in the parade to show up at Portia park" said Kaimu Peneku, City Secretary for Yakima Pride. "We're going to need all the help we can get to carry that giant flag."
This flag is 135 feet in length and 30 feet in width, that's about 9 cars that can fit inside of it or 24 people.
"We are working closely with the Yakima Health District and we will have some really cool rainbow masks available at the event" Joshua Hastings, Vice President of Yakima Pride." "We're socially distancing all of our vendors to make sure that we don't have too many people in one place."
Yakima Pride Festival didn't happen last year because of COVID-19, so they are anticipating double the amount of people from 2019.