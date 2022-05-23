Yakima Pride's Rainbow Prom is back with punk as the theme!

YAKIMA, WA – Yakima Pride’s Rainbow Prom comes back Saturday, May 28, 2022, after a two-year break due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and this year's theme is "PUNK!"
The 3rd Annual Rainbow Prom will be held on May 28, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Centennial Ballroom at the Yakima Valley Museum.
The prom was made for LGBTQ+ youth. According to Yakima Pride, prom is a memorable experience for many teens but for some lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer students, it can be a challenge to feel like they belong. Yakima Pride decided to start a new annual tradition called "The Rainbow Prom," where attending LGBTQ+ youth are welcome and safe to be themselves.
The event will be showcasing punk rock music featuring local and statewide performances from Drag Artists, a royal contest for the 2022 Rainbow Prom Crown, and much more!
Yakima Pride is run solely by committed volunteers from around the Yakima Valley. Their funding comes through donations and sponsorship.
Tickets are available to purchase now.
Sponsorship packages are also available or email sponsor@yakimapride.org
The Yakima Valley Museum is located:
2105 Tieton Dr.
Yakima, WA 98902
For more information email info@yvmuseum.org
