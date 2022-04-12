YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Bureau of Reclamation has reported April 2022’s water supply forecast for the Yakima basin. It says the water supply should satisfy the needs of senior users, while junior users should receive 94% of their entitlements.
From October to March, precipitation was measured at 109% of average. March itself measured 73%.
The amount of water in the snowpack is measured as well, referred to as the snow water equivalent. The April report showed 73% of average in the upper Yakima basin, with 76% in the Naches subbasins. At the time, the reservoir storage was 87% full with a total of 929,000 acre feet, which is 133% of the average.
