YAKIMA, WA- Warehouse workers took their labor complaints and demands to the Washington State Capitol today.

This is the third week of strikes all over the Yakima Valley asking for proper social distancing measures, personal protective equipment and hazard pay as essential workers.

The Political Director for Familia Unidas por la Justicia, Edgar Franks said “these aren't unreasonable asks they’re more than deserving for what they're asking. They have sacrificed themselves and their families for keeping the economy going.”

The strikes started when a number of Allan Brothers Fruit workers walked out on the job on May 9th, 2020.

Since then workers from five other warehouses have gone on strike.

Now more than 200 documents worth of complaints and paperwork have been delivered to the Department of Labor and Industries in Olympia, WA.

“This action that we are doing is calling attention to the inaction that is happening… For the last couple of months workers from all over the frontlines have beens saying that they need basic protection,” said Franks.

The group of protesters also took their complaints to the Governor’s Mansion.

Activists say Governor Jay Inslee is in a position to enforce rules to protect workers.

“I think that's also part of our job as workers as unions, and as a community to hold all these agencies and our elected leadership accountable and make sure that the workers are given a fair chance to be heard.>

Manager at Matson Fruit Company, Jordan Matson said in an email “We appear to have addressed all safety and working condition concerns. However, we are not in agreement on compensation.”

Matson also says “while discouraging for all parties, we appreciate their right to protest and hope we can reach agreement soon.”

Meanwhile NBC Right Now has reached out to other warehouses but we have not heard back.