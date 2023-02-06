YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Neighborhood Health Services (YNHS) is receiving $1.65 million in grant funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce), which received federal funding to provide housing for homeless people. Commerce received $9 million in total, funding projects in Yakima, Island, Klickitat, Mason, Skamania, Thurston and Whatcom counties over the next three years.
YNHS is receiving the funding for the Neighborhood Inn project, which aims to provide 36 units of low-barrier permanent supportive housing, according to the press release. People experiencing chronic homelessness, individuals or families, will reportedly be housed in the units. Commerce reports the funding will be used for maintenance and case management.
“Washington is known for innovation and collaboration in addressing our greatest challenges, and homelessness is no different,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “We are grateful to HUD for recognizing our successful approaches and partnerships that are making a difference. Homelessness is not just an urban problem, and this funding will be important to expanding some of those efforts in our rural communities.”
Commerce received the $9 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“Availability of rapid housing and supportive services is critical to bringing people inside today and preventing homelessness over the long term,” said Governor Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) “This funding from HUD will immediately help to expand the work our service providers are able to do in communities all over the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.