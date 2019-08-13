YAKIMA, WA - Yakima is set to get more than one and a half million dollars in grant money to help with affordable housing.

U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray announced that the city of Yakima will receive $1,032,307 in grant money to help with economic development.

"The city is using that million dollars in block grant money for, primarily, the biggest program that we fund is the Single Family Rehabilitation Program. So, that program helps support home owners for safety repairs and weatherization repairs, so things like a roof," said Joan Davenport, Community Development Director, City of Yakima.

Some of the money will also support the Henry Beauchamp Community Center and the YPAL Center. Another portion of the money will go to men and women who have served in the military.

"This year we are really pleased to be able to provide a million dollars to the veterans project that's being developed down at the old armory on South 16th Avenue," said Davenport.

This type of grant money is nothing new; Yakima has been receiving it since the 1970's and it has helped shape the community tremendously.

"I do want to say that with this money over the last 13 years we have helped rehabilitate or create over 12,000 housing units," said Davenport.