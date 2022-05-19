Yakima removes over 35 tons of debris in the "Clean City" program's first quarter

YAKIMA, Wash. -
The City of Yakima Public Works has just wrapped up the first quarter of their "Clean City" program, removing tons of debris.
The city cleaned 1,336 areas of graffiti, removed 35 tons of garbage and 563 shopping carts in the first three months of 2022.
The Yakima City Council received these totals in a report on the program during their May 17 meeting.
The City of Yakima developed "Clean City" as a program in 2019 with several main objectives:
- Address visual blight (trash, graffiti, dangerous buildings, abandoned vehicles)
- address unscheduled collection of waste and litter from the city's public areas/thoroughfares
- expedite the clean-up of such illegal dumps
- clean-up homeless camps
- support Yakima Police Department officers in unlawful camping enforcement
- provide coordination with neighborhoods for annual clean-up events
- create educational components
- engage with community partners and volunteers
The program is under the direction if the City's Public Works Division, coordinating the Public Works Administration, Refuse Division, Streets and Traffic Division and Parks and Recreation Division.
Several community partners including City of Yakima Codes Division, City of Yakima Legal Department, Yakima Police Department and Sunrise Outreach helped the City of Yakima Public Works Division.
