YAKIMA, Wash.- Residents are being asked to conserve domestic water for at least the next week in Yakima.
According to the City the Naches River Water Treatment Plant has temporarily shut down due to high turbidity or dirty water levels in the river due to recent thunderstorms in the Cascades.
“Customers are being asked to cut back on their domestic water use where possible until we are able to begin operating the WTP again,” said Water/Irrigation Manager Mike Shane.
Clean water is being provided by the City's four wells, but the capacity of the wells is limited with more thunderstorms and high temperatures forecast according to the City.
Tips for conserving water are available online from the City of Yakima.
“Anything customers can do, such as cutting back on lawn and landscape irrigation, will help avoid over-taxing the system," said Shane.
