YAKIMA, Wash.-
FishingBooker, the world's largest platform for booking fishing trips has compiled a list of top winter fishing destinations for 2023 and the Yakima River Canyon has made the list.
"The Canyon is a special place for anglers, locals and visitors," said Adam Stewart, Communications and Travel Manager for Yakima Valley Tourism.
The stretch of the Yakima River that runs through the canyon is Washington's only blue ribbon trout stream and is known for being a premier rainbow trout fishery.
According to a Yakima Valley Tourism press release the canyon is an excellent destination for cold weather fly fishing because trout are naturally funneled into drop-offs and slow downs in the river where they can be targeted by anglers.
