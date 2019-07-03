Yakima's 4th of July free Park and Ride

YAKIMA, WA- The 4th of July Celebration at the State Fair Park in Yakima is trying to make it easier for families to get there and that starts with the parking.

The 4th of July events will start at noon. This is a free event and there will also be three free Park and Ride locations in Yakima.

Yakima Park and Ride lots:

-Gateway Center on Fair Avenue in front of Target and Office Max.

-Eisenhower High School at the bus turnout on Tieton Drive near 40th Avenue.

-Wide Hollow Elementary School on 72nd Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard.

Union Gap Park and Ride lot:

-Union Gap City Hall Annex on W Ahtanum Road and 1st Street.

Rides will start at 3:30 p.m. and go on until 11:30 p.m.

Some activities and events include a fly over by blackhawk helicopters at 3:45, free water events and a beer garden. Fireworks will be starting around 10 p.m. and the Park and Ride transit will be running until 11:30 p.m.