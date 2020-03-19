YAKIMA, WA - Yakima School Board Unanimously Approves an Emergency Suspension of Policy and the Board has adopted Policy 3435 – Emergency Situation: Closure of Schools, and Policy 6883 - Closure of Facilities, which acknowledge school closure in response to a pandemic/epidemic and designates the District Superintendent or a designee to act as a liaison for the school district to ensure the health and safety of students, staff, and the community. More online here.
Yakima School District approves emergency suspension of policy
