YAKIMA, WA - Yakima School Board Unanimously Approves an Emergency Suspension of Policy and the Board has adopted Policy 3435 – Emergency Situation: Closure of Schools, and Policy 6883 - Closure of Facilities, which acknowledge school closure in response to a pandemic/epidemic and designates the District Superintendent or a designee to act as a liaison for the school district to ensure the health and safety of students, staff, and the community. More online here.

 
 
 

