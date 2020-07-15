Yakima School District discusses possible Fall re-opening plans

YAKIMA, WA- With the new school year just over two months away, school’s across the country are working on what school will be like this Fall.

Since June the Yakima School District has been working a few different plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Yakima School District’s Superintendent, Trevor Greene said “The challenge we have in front of us is in the uncertainty of the decisions that have yet to be made.”

YSD had different focus groups with teachers, students and parents outlining their concerns for the upcoming school year.

Greene said they have challenges that range, some parents “have stated they will not have their child back in school until there is a vaccine to those who are completely on board with having their child in school right now.”

After getting feedback from the community YSD has prepared 3 different reopening plans.

The options:

1. Virtual Learning: should our area's health status mean no in-person learning (temporarily), students will learn from home virtually every day until partial in-person learning can resume.

2. Partial In-Person Learning: students will attend school in-person for part of the week, and online for part of the week.

3. Full in-school learning: for certain grade-levels and student populations (yet to be determined), students will attend school in-person.

YSD plans to send out a survey within the next two weeks to get more feedback.

For parents that don’t want their kids to go back into the classroom they don’t have to wait.

Parents can already register for the online curriculum.

Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Rob Darling says there is a silver lining for students and teachers that choose online learning.

“We will have many students that will choose to be online… And staff members, because of health reasons are not able to be in the classroom with students they can help pick up the extra load with being online.”

When it comes to making sure students have equitable opportunities YSD is issuing every student a laptop under the district wide One to One (1:1) Laptop Initiative, along with working on secure district wide internet access for students.

“Our technology department has been working to form partnerships within our City and also research grant opportunities and securing funding for us to provide coverage city wide,” said Superintendent Greene.

Right now the district does not know which plan they will move forward with.

YSD is waiting for further direction from the Yakima Health District, they expect to know by the first week of August.