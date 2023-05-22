YAKIMA, Wash- The Yakima School District held an Honors Convocation Ceremony to honor senior students with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
The ceremony took place today, in the Eisenhower High School Auditorium where families, friends and staff gathered to celebrate.
"I feel very accomplished, I feel like all my hard work throughout these past 12 years is something that was seen today. I work very hard, and I feel very good, I feel very proud", said Lizette Vazquez-Perez, an honored student.
The Yakima District awarded 150 students in total. All students were presented with a certificate of achievement and a pin medallion signifying their success throughout their High School career.
