YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District is partnering with the Yakima Police Department and others to tackle the current lack of school attendance.
In Washington, regular attendance means going to school for 90% of the school year. Since 2015, the Yakima School District has noticed its student average is falling to the 75% range of regular attendance, that's missing around 2 days a month in the school year. Now, YSD is trying to put in extra effort to get students to come to class.
"There were times when we had really low attendance and that was not uncommon in the nation," said Shelby Lockhart the Executive Director of Student Success at the Yakima School District.
Lockhart told me that many of the reasons students had low attendance weren't necessarily their fault.
"The economic impact of COVID, it required a lot of our older students to work, care for families, you know?" said Lockhart. " They needed to care for a younger sibling or elders or multi-generational families."
Another reason might have been because of traumatic experiences. In the city of Yakima, 35% of all the calls the Yakima Police Department gets are because of domestic violence, according to the Yakima Police Department.
"We were noticing a connection between many of the children experiencing these traumatic events and lack of attendance," said Sara Cordova the Director of Safety and Security at the Yakima School District.
The school district has now partnered with the YPD and other entities in Yakima this school year to address this issue. The police department is now using a unique program used nationwide called 'Handle with Care.'
"It's exactly what our community needs," said Lt. Chad Janis from the Yakima Police Department. "What all communities need that are struggling with violence."
'Handle with Care' is a push alert system that keeps the Yakima School District and the Yakima Police Department on the same page when it comes to traumatic issues.
"It's a way for the police when they encounter a child that has experienced a traumatic event within their home to notify the school district," said Lt. Janis.
The Police Department told me that it is trying to have a positive impact on children currently, that way it will hopefully prevent traumatic experiences affecting them systemically.
"We're trying to intervene early," said Lt. Janis. "At the onset of an issue so that 20 years down the road that person has everything they need to be successful in life."
Since the school year, YPD has had close to 1,000 children put into the handle with care program, a large amount is students in the Yakima School District.
Cordova said this system has been helping them understand some of the struggles their students have been facing. The school district does not immediately step in if they get an alert, but they will be aware and have resources available if the child needs them.
With the help from YPD, Comprehensive Health Care, Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families, Child Protective Services, YWCA of Yakima... the Yakima School District has put together a "Reengagement Task Force" to help come up with solutions for the attendance issue with students.
"Nationwide you look at districts that have a higher rate of attendance in spite of challenges," said Lockhart. "It's a city-wide effort it's not just a school district that does it, it really has to be the city that gets involved."
Yakima School District is looking for more help in tackling this issue, if you would like to join the task force, contact Shelby Lockhart: lockhart.shelby@ysd7.org
Call Yakima School District: (509) 573-7000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.