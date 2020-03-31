YAKIMA, WA - Message from Yakima School District: We wish we could staff every school every day, but we must run our food distribution operations in a manner that keeps everyone, including our food services team, safe. We appreciate your compassion, cooperation, and support.

Once per week, "Grab and Go" food will be available in the parking lots at the following YSD schools between the hours of 10:30 am and 12:30 pm for low-income youth ages 1-18 in need, and active students age 19-21 with special education services who are in need. Each sack of food will contain one lunch and one breakfast per day. Your child must be present to receive food.

Food distribution sites will be closed Monday, 3/30 through Thursday, April 2. They will open back up on Friday, April 3 for another bulk distribution containing eight lunches and eight breakfasts to get families through Tuesday, April 14. Then, the next distribution will be on Wednesday, April 15 (details will be posted by April 14).

Food Safety and Food Preparation Instructions for Bulk Food Distributions- English and Espanol

Monday 3/30/20 –Thursday 4/2/20 No distribution/sites closed

Friday 4/3/20 – 8 lunches and 8 breakfasts IMPORTANT Food Handling and Meal Preparation Instructions for April 3 - English and Spanish

Monday 4/6 – Tuesday 4/14/20 – No distribution/sites closed

The next schedule will be released by Tuesday 4/14/20.