YAKIMA,WA- High school registration has begun in Yakima County. All families can pick up and complete registration packets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Eisenhower High School. Physical Packets will be placed in Manila Envelopes and parents can pick up at the Tech Window. Parents can then drop off completed packets at Eisenhower Mailbox/Tech Window. Parents can email or text copies of birth certificate and proof of address to 509-480-0409 (district cell phone) or email Lagerquist.Grecia@yakimaschools.org
Davis High School is currently closed for enrollment and will not be registering any new students at this time.
For families enrolling at Stanton registrations will be taken at Stanton on Wednesdays 9:00 AM-12:00 PM. There will be a sign outside with the number to contact 509-573-1210 to call for office staff to provide car-side service.
For families who need to enroll their students at Yakima Online please call 573-5580 or 573-5581 to make an appointment.
For students K-8 registration will be From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 12th. Registration packets can be picked up, completed, and turned at the Discovery Lab School (2810 Castlevale Road) to register for any elementary or middle school in the Yakima School District. Registration packets will be forwarded to the assigned building for registration.
We ask that families remain in the vehicles during the process and allow for YSD staff to maintain social distancing during the process. We also ask for families to allow for extra time to complete the process due to the added steps.
For student K-8 registration, starting May 13th registration packets can be picked up, completed, and turned at the Student and Family Center Walk-Up Window on Wednesdays for any school in the Yakima School District from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Registration packets will be forwarded to the assigned building for registration.