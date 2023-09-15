WASHINGTON STATE.- Several schools across the region from Spokane to Yakima have been receiving threats via social media on Friday, September 15.

So far law enforcement believe that there is no legitimate threat to school or student safety from the threats, which are claiming that individuals will open fire on schools with guns, knives and other things to start a disaster on September 15.

Threatening schools in writing or through social media, whether they are credible or not, is a federal offense investigated by the FBI and can result in local, state or federal charges, including up to five years in prison.

Yakima:

Schools in Yakima are also reportedly being threatened through social media posts, with all Yakima and West Valley schools, as well as the ESD 105 aware of the situation.

According to the Yakima Police Department extra patrols are underway in school areas and the Department will follow up on any threat to determine its credibility.

An email shared with KNDU by a Davis High School student called the threats "unrelated to [the] community and likely spam." The email, sent by the Yakima School District, also offered counseling support to students and staff alike.

Tri-Cities:

A student reportedly found a threatening letter on the Chief Joseph Middle School campus and reported it to administration on Thursday, September 14.

According to an email sent to parents of Chief Joseph students from the Richland School District and obtained by NonStop Local, the threat was investigated by school administration and Richland Police.

An email update on the incident sent later in the day reported that Richland PD had deemed the threat "noncredible."

It is unknown if the threat at Chief Joseph on September 14 is connected to the threats made regionally on September 15.

Spokane:

Spokane schools and police were on high alert after Snapchat messages threatening schools with violence were shared on Friday morning.

Spokane Police prepared for a potential active shooter situation, however, after investigating the threats it was determined that there was no credible threat to schools or students.