YAKIMA, Wash.- Applications are now open for the 2023-24 fall/winter Windows Alive! Display.
Windows Alive! allows artists or groups of artists to display their works while helping invigorate empty downtown storefront windows according to the City of Yakima. The displays will be on the north side of Yakima Avenue between Hotel Maison and 3rd Street.
Applications are open until Thursday, August 31 at 5 p.m. with the show expected to start on Friday, October 6. Applications are available online.
Artists residing in Yakima, Yakima County and elsewhere in Central Washington are eligible to submit entries. All types of art will be considered according to a press release announcing the open applications, including paintings, drawings, fiber art, crafts, ceramics, photography, alternative materials and sculpture.
The Yakima Arts Commission will pick 6 projects for the display and artists or artist groups that are chosen will be paid a $250 stipend.
