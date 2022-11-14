Christmas trees

YAKIMA, Wash.-

The City of Yakima and the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) are asking residents to consider donating a tree from their property for holiday decorating in downtown Yakima.

Residents can nominate the tree from their property for the Community Christmas Tree by calling 509-575-6040.

To be eligible for nomination trees should be an evergreen that is 15-25 feet tall.

Selected trees will be removed at no cost to the homeowner and installed in Millennium Plaza. A tree-lighting ceremony will be held on December, 4.