YAKIMA, Wash.-
The City of Yakima and the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) are asking residents to consider donating a tree from their property for holiday decorating in downtown Yakima.
Residents can nominate the tree from their property for the Community Christmas Tree by calling 509-575-6040.
To be eligible for nomination trees should be an evergreen that is 15-25 feet tall.
Selected trees will be removed at no cost to the homeowner and installed in Millennium Plaza. A tree-lighting ceremony will be held on December, 4.
