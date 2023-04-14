SELAH, Wash.- The Department of Transportation will close four I-82 on-ramps for lane markings between Selah and Yakima on April 17 and 18.
A five-minute detour on April 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have signs to guide travel. Coming from Selah, South 1st Street will detour to Rest Haven Road to continue their route.
Selah Creek Rest Area from eastbound I-82 will be closed on April 17 from noon to 3 p.m.
Exit 26, Firing Center Road will be closed eastbound on April 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The eastbound on-ramp near Selah Road on Exit 29 will be closed from noon to 3 p.m. on April 18.
Times are subject to chane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.