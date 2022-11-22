YAKIMA, Wash.-
The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard.
The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely cross for drivers heading north or south, which created a hazard for drivers.
On September, 15, 2015, Mario Garcia, Jr, then 21, was at a stop sign in the northbound lane of 34th. Garcia then attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of Fruitvale from south to north.
Garcia was hit by a car going eastbound on the driver's side of his car. He was ejected from his car in the crash.
The lawsuit, filed by Garcia's family alleged that documents and testimony from engineers for the City of Yakima revealed that the city knew the intersection was dangerous, but did nothing to fix it.
According to the lawsuit, the City of Yakima could have taken steps to make the intersection safer, including, putting in additional traffic signals, installing a roundabout, or putting in a right-turn only lane.
Since the accident Garcia has needed 24-hour care in a nursing home and he can't speak, eat, or care for himself.
"My clients are grateful that the city has taken positive steps toward making the intersection safer, while also helping the Garcia family deal with the ramifications of this terrible crash," said Bryan G. Smith, Attorney for the Garcia family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.