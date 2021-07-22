YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- The Yakima County Sheriffs Office is now doing an internal investigation after deputy Nolan Johnson was arrested for a DUI July 5th by Yakima Police.
The Yakima County Sheriffs Office tells NBC Right Now that Johnson was booked into the Yakima Jail on July 5th for a DUI when he was not on duty. He has cooperated with police and was released on a bond. The sheriffs offices says Johnson is going through the court process like anyone else with a DUI as well as doing an investigation internally with the office, which calls a DUI a violation of the office even if you are off duty.
This is a developing story.