Yakima, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man found near an orchard by the Parker Bridge.
The man was found Tuesday on the ground near a car. Deputies have no released his name but identified him as a 35-year-old Hispanic man from Yakima.
The public information officer for the sheriff's office said they don't know how the man died but they are investigating it as a homicide because of where he was found.
The autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow and the sheriff's office hopes to have more information they can share then.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.