OUTLOOK, WA - On Wednesday, July 31st at about 3:00 a.m., deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Outlook for a robbery.
The victim, a 22-year-old man from Prosser, said he was in his parked car when he was pulled from his car at gunpoint and assaulted by four men. The men and two women then left in the victim’s car and several of their own. The victim was later taken by ambulance to an area hospital to treat his non life-threatening injuries.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time and the incident is still under investigation.
If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (509-574-2500) or Crime Stoppers at (800) 248-9980/www.crimestoppersyakco.org.