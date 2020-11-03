YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Sheriff Robert Udell released his statement regarding tonight election.
Yakima Sheriff Robert Udell's Statement:
Tomorrow is the day Americans have been waiting for: The election of our president. The past few months have been filled with historic election rhetoric, and I've never seen the gap between the two major political parties so wide. The backdrop behind the campaigning has been continued protests in major cities, often turning violent. Tomorrow, all of the events of the past year, along with huge voter turnout, culminate in a decision that has the possibility of sparking more protests and violence.
The protests our country has experienced this summer, driven by concerns of police brutality and racial tension, are an outreach of our country's unique protection of free speech. Peaceful protest that respects the rights of others is a characteristic of the United States, and our very own county has had peaceful protest at times this year. All of us in law enforcement have welcomed the peaceful protests and thank those that have respectfully and publicly voiced their opinions.
However, using violence to express one's political views is never acceptable in any circumstance. The Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement protects and defends the Constitutional rights of everyone. We support the right of people to peacefully protest, but anyone resorting to threats, property destruction, or any other acts of violence to push their political viewpoints will get our full attention. Violence as a political tool will not be tolerated.
Yakima County has remained relatively free of political violence, and I have confidence that will continue. Please show your political views in a way that respects everyone in the County. Doing so is the first step in healing the political divide in the country.