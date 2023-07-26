YAKIMA, Wash.- Two burglary suspects have been arrested today after a chase into 72nd Avenue in Yakima.
Earlier today, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary call in the North Fork area.
When officers arrived they found two suspects leaving in a vehicle.
When the suspects were attempting to drive away they hit a Sheriff's deputy that was on a motorcycle.
Once in Yakima the suspects then got into a second vehicle, While YPD was attempting to stop the burglary suspects, they crashed into a power transformer near 72nd Avenue and King Street causing a power outage.
A foot chase then began. The suspects attempted to enter several homes in the area according to YPD.
After the suspects entered one of the homes nearby. they were then located and placed in police custody.
According to Yakima County Sheriff, YPD and YCS each have a suspect in custody.
The power transformer damage did cause a power outage. However, Power has been almost completely restored.
According to YPD, there have been no reported injuries.
This is an on-going investigation.
