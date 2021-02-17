Yakima Sheriff's Office reminds you to secure loads travelling to the County Landfill on Roza Hill Drive

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Sheriff's Office shares the importance of securing your truck loads of trash when travelling to the County's Landfill.
Not only is the practice of securing your loads courteous to the safety of other drivers on the road, but it also a county violation, RCW 46.61.655.
Penalties for this violation start at $231.00 for and progress to a criminal charge if something falls off of the load and either causes damage or an injury to someone.
RCW 46.61.655 states in part that:
Dropping load, other materials—Covering.
(1) No vehicle shall be driven or moved on any public highway unless such vehicle is so constructed or loaded as to prevent any of its load from dropping, sifting, leaking, or otherwise escaping therefrom, except that sand may be dropped for the purpose of securing traction.
(2) No person may operate on any public highway any vehicle with any load unless the load and such covering as required thereon by subsection
(a) of this section is securely fastened to prevent the covering or load from becoming loose, detached, or in any manner a hazard to other users of the highway.
(b) Any vehicle with deposits of mud, rocks, or other debris on the vehicle's body, fenders, frame, undercarriage, wheels, or tires shall be cleaned of such material before the operation of the vehicle on a paved public highway.