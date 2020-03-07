Yakima shooting leaves two in serious but stable condition

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima police are searching for suspects accused of shooting two people who are now in the hospital.
Police say they were called to shots being fired around nine at the 1100 and 1200 blocks of West Lincoln Avenue.
A few minutes later, they responded to another call down the street of two victims who had been shot. When they arrived, police say they found shell casings on the ground and bullet holes in nearby buildings.
Police say a man and woman were both shot in the torso. The man was hit several times and the woman only once.
They were taken to the hospital and are now in serious but stable condition.
Lincoln Avenue is closed between Sixth Avenue and Custer.
Police say they are looking at surveillance footage of the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.