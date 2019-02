YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima posted a map to their website, showing snow routes and plowing priorities.

The map highlights (in blue) the roads in downtown Yakima that are defined as a snow route, where cars may be towed if plows need to get through during storms that drop at least 3 inches of snow.

Additionally, the priority for the City's citywide snow plow routes are shown.

You can see the full map here: https://www.yakimawa.gov/apps/snow-routes/