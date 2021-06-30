Yakima State Fair Park is hosting a huge 4th of July celebration
Kailey Davis

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima State Fair Park is looking forward to their fourth of July celebration this weekend!

Events will begin Friday at 2 PM with a carnival! Families can participate in the carnival game and enjoy some of the 12 food vendors Friday from 2 PM to 10 PM, Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM to 10 PM. There will also be free kid activities and face painting in the 'Kids Zone'!

Sunday there will be extra entertainment with Jayleigh Ann & the Lost Boys, Bad Habit, Jaden Garza, Arissa Connel, and special guest: The craig Chase Band! And we cannot forget about the fireworks display with music from 100.9 Cherry FM. 

